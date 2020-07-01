Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Howard Bancorp stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,819. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $195.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Carpenter, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Insiders own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,167,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,536,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48,344 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

