HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, C-Patex, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $4,536.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

