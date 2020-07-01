Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

HURN stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. 139,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,252. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $998.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,283.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,391,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 134.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 156,924 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 652,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after acquiring an additional 121,535 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 257.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 105,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 263,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 52,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

