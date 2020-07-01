Hyperion (HYN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.64 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00005600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bibox. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $163.91 million and $8.64 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.01700648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00172528 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00110738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

