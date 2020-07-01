ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

ICUI traded up $4.15 on Wednesday, reaching $184.31. The company had a trading volume of 228,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,179. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.54. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $148.89 and a 52-week high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $1,850,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,964 shares in the company, valued at $63,085,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $3,266,670.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,329,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,169 shares of company stock worth $9,310,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 747,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,827,000 after acquiring an additional 164,615 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 457,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,281,000 after acquiring an additional 231,787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,085,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 356,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

