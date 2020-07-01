IG Gold Market Cap Reaches $932,543.23 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, IG Gold has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including TRX Market, ABCC, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. IG Gold has a total market cap of $932,543.23 and approximately $124.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.01701075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange, ABCC and TRX Market. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

