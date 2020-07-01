IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,209. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.29 per share, with a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,147 shares of company stock valued at $42,074,145 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $254,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,152 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in IHS Markit by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,907,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,352 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IHS Markit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,726,000 after purchasing an additional 981,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $72,857,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

