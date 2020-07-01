IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,559.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,147 shares of company stock valued at $42,074,145 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in IHS Markit by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. 2,622,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

