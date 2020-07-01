IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.05 Million

Brokerages expect that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will post $26.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $28.10 million. IMPINJ posted sales of $38.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year sales of $141.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $145.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $168.72 million, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $171.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. IMPINJ’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.47. 197,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.56. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 5.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 104,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 1.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

