Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Shares Up 16.7%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Independence Gold Corp (CVE:IGO) shares shot up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 59,744 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 50,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Independence Gold Company Profile (CVE:IGO)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising 14 mineral claims covering approximately 4,934 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit