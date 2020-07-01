Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Shares Up 16.7%

Independence Gold Corp (CVE:IGO) shares shot up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 59,744 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 50,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Independence Gold Company Profile (CVE:IGO)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising 14 mineral claims covering approximately 4,934 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.