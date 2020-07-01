Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ILPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 194,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,983. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

