Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.35

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3507 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.33.

Industrias Bachoco has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Industrias Bachoco to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.34. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $661.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

