Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Innate Pharma SA (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

