INT Chain (INT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.73 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx Korea, CoinEgg, Ethfinex and OKEx. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $1.17 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.47 or 0.04985398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031834 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002424 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, Ethfinex, OKEx Korea and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

