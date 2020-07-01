Internet of People Reaches Market Cap of $49,719.30 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 83.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Internet of People has traded down 83.5% against the dollar. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $49,719.30 and approximately $5.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Upbit, Bleutrade and Bittrex.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.
- Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000564 BTC.
- WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011772 BTC.
- MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.
- Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Neutron (NTRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.
Internet of People can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Upbit, BiteBTC and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.
