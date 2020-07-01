InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will announce $39.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.10 million. InVitae reported sales of $53.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year sales of $260.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $268.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $455.04 million, with estimates ranging from $427.60 million to $498.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTA. Benchmark downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,162,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,591. InVitae has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.05.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 18,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $338,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $343,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,142 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in InVitae by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 78,598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of InVitae by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of InVitae by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

