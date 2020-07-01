Kin (KIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,840.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Kin has a market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $8,840.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.01701075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00110918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Fatbtc, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, COSS, IDEX, Mercatox, Stellarport, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, Bancor Network, CoinFalcon and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.