Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of KRA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 274,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,329. Kraton has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $546.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.11.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Kraton had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $427.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraton will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraton by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kraton by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kraton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kraton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

