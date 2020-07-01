LHT (LHT) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. LHT has a market capitalization of $805,650.94 and $95.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. During the last week, LHT has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 567.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000272 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

