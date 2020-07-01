LikeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $1,786.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.04819398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031791 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002429 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,005,718,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,896,182 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

