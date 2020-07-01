Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Limoneira has a payout ratio of -375.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.0%.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $246.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Limoneira from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.