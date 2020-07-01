Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Limoneira has a payout ratio of -375.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.0%.

Limoneira stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $246.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Limoneira from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Dividend History for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit