Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0041

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $64,638.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 681,277,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Braziliex, YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

