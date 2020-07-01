Luna Coin (LUNA) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $5,192.74 and $250.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.01698290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00172089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

