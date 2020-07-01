Mackinac Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

Mackinac Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mackinac Financial to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Shares of MFNC stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.83. Mackinac Financial has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

