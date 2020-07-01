Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) to post earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.50). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($9.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.46) to ($5.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($11.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.63) to ($7.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,522. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 477.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

