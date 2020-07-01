MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Hits $0.0971 on Top Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and HitBTC. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $43.95 million and $262,915.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.01700052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172481 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00111052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

