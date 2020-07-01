Midas Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00010096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $852.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Midas has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00479244 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026185 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00074178 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000325 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006348 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003038 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000413 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 684.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002835 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Midas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

