MonaCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.68 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. MonaCoin has a market cap of $111.30 million and $1.68 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00018333 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Bleutrade and Upbit. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,236.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.93 or 0.02511045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.82 or 0.02423253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00452149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00698715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00062282 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00562642 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, QBTC, Zaif, Bitbank, Bleutrade, Fisco, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

