Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) Declares Dividend of GBX 12

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) announced a dividend on Friday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MYI stock opened at GBX 994 ($12.23) on Wednesday. Murray International Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 658 ($8.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,299.50 ($15.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 991.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,061.17. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41.

In related news, insider David Hardie acquired 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 975 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,530.75 ($1,883.77).

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

