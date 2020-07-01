Mysterium (MYST) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Mysterium has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $2,034.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Mysterium token can currently be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.21 or 0.04981211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,694,370 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.