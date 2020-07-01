Neblio One Day Volume Reaches $134,448.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00006365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $9.38 million and $134,448.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012470 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014342 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004763 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,484,786 coins and its circulating supply is 15,947,590 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

