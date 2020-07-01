Nexus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $78,552.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Nexus has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and approximately $78,552.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

