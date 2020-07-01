Nuggets Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nuggets has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.01700052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172481 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00111052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

