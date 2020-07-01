Nxt (NXT) Price Tops $0.0106

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a total market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $482,715.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012470 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014342 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

