Obyte Market Cap Hits $15.59 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Obyte has a market cap of $15.59 million and $3,485.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $20.76 or 0.00224785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000131 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002427 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000155 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,729 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.