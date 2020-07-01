ODUWA Achieves Market Cap of $376,415.12 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001736 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $376,415.12 and $83,433.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029107 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,221.08 or 0.99934956 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00140307 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006279 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

