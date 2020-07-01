Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.76. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omega Flex stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Omega Flex worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

