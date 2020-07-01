Opus (OPT) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Opus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Opus has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $199,280.52 and $72.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.01699809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

