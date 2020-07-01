Orbs Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $34.46 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.01698290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00172089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,144,500,302 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

