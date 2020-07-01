Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000662 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

