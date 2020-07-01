ParallelCoin Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002224 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $64,579.72 and $135.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00452002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000722 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003431 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

