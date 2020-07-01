Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.92 ($25.75).

P1Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($20.79) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Patrizia Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.00 ($19.10) and a twelve month high of €24.34 ($27.35).

