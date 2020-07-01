PayPie Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. PayPie has a market capitalization of $696,621.53 and approximately $15.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.01701075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00110918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.