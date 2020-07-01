Peercoin Price Tops $0.25 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Peercoin has a market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $48,642.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002735 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,227.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.62 or 0.02423551 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002233 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00676313 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000490 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,348,478 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

