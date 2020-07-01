PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce sales of $25.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.25 million to $26.70 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $28.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $104.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.46 million to $107.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $102.59 million, with estimates ranging from $86.76 million to $111.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 million.

Several research firms have commented on PNNT. BidaskClub lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 158,587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,563,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 205,238 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,002. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $230.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

