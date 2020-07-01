PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 202.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $169,162.88 and approximately $110.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.01701075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00110918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,961,047 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

