Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 16.31%.

Shares of POLA stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,886. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 6.98. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

