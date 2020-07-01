POLYUS PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Trading Up 1%

POLYUS PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) shares were up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $90.00, approximately 114 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OPYGY shares. VTB Capital raised shares of POLYUS PJSC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of POLYUS PJSC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get POLYUS PJSC/S alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57.

POLYUS PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter.

About POLYUS PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:OPYGY)

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for POLYUS PJSC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLYUS PJSC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.