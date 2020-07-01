Power Ledger (POWR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.91 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $36.29 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for $0.0862 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.21 or 0.04981211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a token. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 421,063,633 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

