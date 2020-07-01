QCash Market Capitalization Hits $65.13 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One QCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QCash has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. QCash has a total market capitalization of $65.13 million and $114.09 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.01700052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172481 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00111052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QCash Token Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

